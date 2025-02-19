Celebrity MasterChef: Has Dipika Kakar Quit Cooking Show After Opting Out Of Holi Episode? Here's What We Know

The cooking battle TV show Celebrity MasterChef India began on January 27, this year. The new season kicked off with several renowned TV celebrities competing with each other for the showcasing their culinary skills. Now, there are reports that Dipika Kakar, one of the participants has reportedly quit show citing health concern.

Did Dipika Kakar exit Celebrity MasterChef? Fans express concern

There were earlier reports that Dipika Kakar won’t be seen in the Holi special episode of the show. As per report of Gossips TV, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has now quit the show due to health reasons. However, official confirmation about her exit is yet to be confirmed.

As soon as the reports went viral, fans flooded social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “get well soon dipi i hope you come back strongerater's ab khush honge iska jeena haram kar rakha hai just because she changed her religion or koi bhi bc uth kar internet par iske khilaf kuch bhi bak dega aur sare andhbhakt lag jate hain iske piche…”.

Another user wrote, “#Dipikakakar Quit #CelebrityMasterChef”.

“I dont know why, i had that feeling that she wont continue it for longer time ( if this news is true)”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Celebrity Masterchef?

Celebrity MasterChef is a cooking show in which celebrities from different walks of life be it actors, singer and more would don their chef hats and showcase their culinary skills to win the coveted Masterchef title. The participants are- Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Rajiv Adatia, Ayesha Jhulka, Archana Gautam. The contestants are judged and guided by Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar.

