Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh who is known for his role in Chand Jalne Laga, has expressed discontent with the persisting prevalence of outdated saas-bahu dramas on television screens. Despite advancements in storytelling and the digital era, these shows, according to Vishal, continue to rely on clichéd narratives and are failing to adapt to changing times.

What did Vishal Aditya Singh say about the TV industry?

In an interview with Dramas and Dreams TV, Vishal talked about the industry's reluctance to embrace meaningful storytelling and addressed the dissatisfaction shared by both actors and audiences. Vishal said, “Kuch bhi dikhate hai. Aap sarkari job ka dikhao na? Sarkari jobs ke naam pe IPS dikhaenge aur ek episode ke baad woh phir chula chaukha chai kar rahi hoti hai. Pagal ho kya. Kuch bhi.”

(They show anything. Why not show a government job? They show someone as an IPS officer in the name of government jobs, and after one episode, she’s back to making tea and snacks. Are they crazy?)

The actor highlighted the need for substantial change in television content, stressing the scarcity of talented individuals and advocating for a shift towards more relevant and progressive narratives. Vishal added, “There are a lot of things, I mean, you name it. We have to change it for the audience and the biggest thing, you know, there are very few talented people. I think I’m speaking from the heart.”

What more do we know about Vishal Aditya Singh?

Chand Jalne Laga featuring Singh alongside Gurpreet Singh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi, Trishna Mukherjee, Shefali Mahida, and Krishna Gokani, has been a platform for his notable performances. Apart from his television roles, Vishal Aditya Singh gained recognition through his appearances on reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.