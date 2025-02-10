Chum Darang Lashes Out At Elvish Yadav For Calling Her Name 'Ashleel', Says 'Disrespecting Someone's Identity Is Not Fun'

Bigg Boss 18's finalist Chum Darang has finally reacted to the racist remark made by Elvish Yadav. The actress took to her social media handle to address the controversy and slammed him for passing a comment on her name and identity. A few days ago, Elvish had made an 'ashleel' comment on her name and said, "Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai."

Chum Darang strongly condemns Elvish Yadav's racist remark

Chum took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note, slamming the Youtuber for mocking her and disrespecting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for passing a comment on Gangubai Kathiawadi. She called for drawing boundaries between humour and hate.

"Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected," she wrote.

She further urged her fellow North-Easterners to raise their voices against racism and said there’s no room for racism, and that everyone deserves respect, dignity and equality. "To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism—I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let’s raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding," wrote. The Badhaai Do actress concluded her note like this, "#NoRoomForRacism #NotOkayWithRacism."

Elvish Yadav clarifies 'Ashleel' remark against Chum Daran

After being slammed for being racist, Elvish said, “I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not; I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part”. He added, “Kitne bewakoof log hain jinko ye samajh mein nahi aa raha. Wo log bol raha hain Elvish ne Covid bol diya, so Elvish is relating Chinese with Chum. Usmein maine bola tha, Karan Veer (Mehra) ko shayad Covid ho rakha tha jo uski taste, smell chali gayi, jo usko Chum pasand aa gayi. (There are so many foolish people who don’t understand this. They are saying that Elvish mentioned COVID-19, so he is relating Chum to the Chinese. What I said was that Karan Veer had COVID-19, which is why he might have lost his taste and smell, and that’s why he liked Chum)."