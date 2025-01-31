Chum Darang's Reaction To Karan Veer Mehra Kissing Shilpa Shirodkar Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Zyaada Ho Gaya'

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang recently participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 18. While Karan emerged as the winner of the show, the actress finished fifth. A viral video of the couple from their recent outing. They were joined by another housemate Shilpa Shirodkar.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's video goes viral

On the night of January 30, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar were spotted on an outing. In the video, Karan Veer can be seen bidding adieu to Shilpa. While doing so, he plants a kiss on her cheek and hugs her as they part.

This seemingly upsets Chum, who is rumoured to be dating Karan. When the latter tries to hug her, she moves away and can be seen getting irritable. Her not reciprocating the hug to Karan has gone viral online, with netizens assuming that she is jealous.

Social media users react to Karan Veer Mehra's viral video

As soon as the video went viral online, social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Perfect reaction”. Another wrote, “Is she jealous or what???” A user joked, “Chum be like..tu mil beta baad mei". Blaming the Badhai Do fame, a user wrote, “Chum is very jealous of everyone. BB mein bhi aisi hi thi...she is dominating in nature.” Another quipped that all three are drunk and mentioned, “zyaada ho gyaa lagta hai”.



A file photo of Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang | Image: X