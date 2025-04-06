CID Makers React To Massive Backlash Against Parth Samthaan Replacing Shivaji Satam, Delete #RIPACP Pradyuman Post

Putting an end to all speculations, Sony Entertainment Television, confirmed the end of ACP Pradyuman's track on CID with an official announcement. On April 6, the channel took to their official social media account to share a photo of the actor with the words - “RIP ACP Pradyuman”. The post was met with severe backlash from fans of the actor and the show. The makers have now removed the post, seemingly after the massive backlash.

Sony TV deletes post announcing ACP Pradyuman's death

On April 6, Sony TV shared a photo of Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman with the text ‘1998-2025. End of an era. #RIPACP’. The post was shared with the caption, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." However, at the time of publishing, the post is no longer available on the channel’s Instagram account.



The post shared by Sony TV| Image: Instagram

Immediately after the post, the CID makers faced massive backlash for replacing Shivaji Satam, who had played the role for 26 years. Fans of the actors and netizens who grew up watching the show took to the comment section to share that no one can replace the actor and that the show would not be the same without him. Some even argued that they would stop watching the show if the death track of the actor is real.

Parth Samthaan enters CID as ACP Ayushmaan

Confirming reports, Parth Samthaan admitted that he is replacing Shivaji Satam in CID. The actor will play the role of ACP Ayushmaan in the reboot version of the crime drama streaming on CID. Speaking to a news channel, the 34-year-old actor said that he is ‘filling big shoes’ and that he has grown up watching CID. He also admitted that he has to prove his mettle as the audience has only seen him in romance roles in Kasauti Zindagi Kayy.



