CID New Teaser: Not Doors, Dayanand Shetty As Inspector Daya Will Now Break THIS In New Season

CID 2.0 New Teaser: Fans of CID are eagerly awaiting the return of the popular show, which will feature the original cast. The show is set to air on Sony TV from December 21. To heighten the excitement, the makers have been releasing a series of teasers. The most recent one showcases Dayanand Shetty, who will reprise his role as Daya.

CID 2.0 new teaser out

On Friday, November 6, the creators released a video featuring Dayanand Shetty. Known for his iconic door-breaking moments, Daya makes a dramatic entrance after a bomb blast. He twists the criminal's gun and says, “Jabse tum nishana lagana seekh rahe the na, tabse yeh Daya banduke tod raha hai” (Daya has been breaking guns since the time you’ve learned to aim).

The teaser was shared with the caption: “In the new season, Daya won’t just break doors; guns will break too! #CID returns from 21st December, every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision.”

Fans shared their excitement about the new sequel

Fans shared their excitement, with one writing in the comment section, “Omg! Can't wait for CID.” A few days ago, the creators of CID released the show’s trailer, stating, “Unki kahani abhi baki hai, jinka bas naam hi kaafi hai (Their story is incomplete).”

The beloved show starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya. Other notable cast members included the late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Senior Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others.