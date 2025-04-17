CID: Parth Samthaan Fans Rally Behind Him After Actor Pens Emotional Note On Playing ACP Ayushman

Parth Samthaan has entered the crime drama TV show- CID. The actor plays ACP Ayushman in the show and has seemingly replaced ACP Pradyuman, whose death has left the team in shock. Parth's entry in the serial, especially amid reports of Shivaji Satam's departure, was met with major backlash from fans of CID. However, the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian fame took to his Instagram account to share a video of his introduction scene in CID and penned an emotional note with it, drawing massive support from fans.

Parth Samthaan calls ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet ‘legends’ as he takes on the role of ACP Ayushman in CID

On April 17, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram account to share his first scene from CID. In the clip, his character can be seen sparking an aura of mystery and intrigue from fellow officers, Daya and Abhijeet. Sharing the video, the actor mentioned how the show is ‘iconic' and called himself blessed to be a part of CID.



Also Read: CID: Parth Samthaan's Intro Scene As ACP Ayushmaan Out | Watch



The actor shared the video along with the caption, "Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved and longest running show -CID !!! This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television! The all-time famous dialogues as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather Legends (ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet), this show has seen it all and to be a part is truly a blessing for me."

He also mentioned that CID is his comeback to TV, and he never thought he would return with a show like this. He added, "Moreover, me doing a comeback to Tv after 5 years , to be honest CID was one show I never thought i would be a part of , but then, that’s life - always being unpredictable and mysterious ❤️❤️ and I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself, be it Kyy or Kasautii! So let’s begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases"

Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushman leaves fans mighty impressed

Though initially, social media users were hesitant in welcoming the young actor into CID, it seems to have changed now. Fans of Parth Samthaan took to the comment section of his recent post to share supportive messages for him. Most commenters mentioned that the actor's performance in the first few episodes of the show. They congratulated the actor on the gig and encouraged him for the upcoming track.



Also Read: CID: Gimmick To Save Fallen TRPs? 'ACP Pradyuman' Shivaji Satam Not Dead