CID: Parth Samthaan's Introduction Scene As ACP Ayushmaan Out, Actor Says 'Kab Tak ACP Pradyuman Ki Maut Ka...' | Watch

CID: The crime drama has been making headlines for the changes in casting. Popular actor Parth Samthaan entered the show as the new ACP Ayushmaan. The actor's first scene from the show has surfaced online and is now doing the rounds on social media.

Parth Samthaan's first dialogue as ACP Ayushmaan in CID is…

Fan pages of Parth Samthaan took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of the actor from CID. In the short clip, he could be seen walking in the room where Inspector Daya and Inspector Abhjeet can be seen grieving over the death of ACP Pradyuman. A suited up Samthaan walks in the room with a cup in his hand and says sternly, “Kab tak ACP Pradyuman ke maut ka dukh manaoge (Till when are you going to grive the death of ACP Pradyuman).”. He continues, “Yeh dard, aansu, emotions office ke bahar rakh kar aaya karo, let's get back to work (Keep these emotions, pain out of the office).”



When Inspector Daya enquires who he is, another member of the team is heard informing them, “He is Ayushmaan, the new ACP”. A wave of shock takes over Abhijeet and Daya's faces, while Ayushmaan smirks on the sidelines. The sequence is seemingly from Samthaan's introduction scene from CID. The episode was aired on April 13.



Was ACP Pradyuman's death a PR stunt to boost TRPs?

Sony Entertainment Television confirmed the death of ACP Pradyuman in CID in an Instagram post that received massive backlash from fans. Consequently, the makers had to delete the post. However, Shivaji Satam, who played the character for 26 years and other key characters on the show, shared that they are not in the know of the character's exit from the show.