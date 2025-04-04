CID: Parth Samthaan To Replace Shivaji Satam As ACP Pradyuman? Netizens In Disbelief

Shivaji Satam is reportedly stepping down from playing ACP Pradyuman in the crime drama serial- CID. One of the longest-running serials, and Satam has played the role for 26 years. As per reports, TV actor Parth Samthan will be replacing him. While there is no official confirmation for the same, fans of the show have taken to social media to react to the speculations.

Parth Samthan to replace Shivaji Satam in CID?

As per Gossip TV, Parth Samthan is the top choice to replace Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in CID. If true, this will mark the actor's return to TV after a five-year break. The actor is most popular for his role of Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

While there is no confirmation on the news yet, fans have negatively reacted to the speculations. Most commenters expressed their shock at the news and rubbished it as a joke. Some others argued that Parth has always been seen in romantic roles, and therefore, the crime drama genre might not suit him. Others stressed that Satam has been synonymous with the character of ACP Pradyuman for 26 years and Parth has big shoes to fill.

Shivaji Satam reacts to the news of being replaced in CID

In conversation with Mid-Day, Shivaji denied having any knowledge of his replacement. He asserted that he is on a holiday and is not aware of the future developments of CID. He also argued that further developments related to the show will be conveyed through Sony.