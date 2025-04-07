CID's 'Daya' Dayanand Shetty Confirms Being Kept In The Dark About Co-star Shivaji Satam's Exit From Show

Shivaji Satam has exited the popular show CID after playing the role of ACP Pradyuman for 26 years. Parth Samthaan has been roped in to replace him, but the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor will essay a new character, ACP Ayushmann, in CID 2.0. Shivaji, in an interview with Mid-Day revealed that he was on vacation when he learnt about his replacement in the show.

Here on, things proceeded on a fast note. Parth confirmed being part of CID 2.0, while sharing that he has big shoes to fill. A post was put out by SonyTV, confirming the death of ACP Pradyumanin CID, paving the way for Shivaji's swift exit from the show.

Shivaji Satam played ACP Pradyuman in CID for 26 years | Image: X

Now, his co-star Dayanand Shetty has addressed the abrupt cast change, hinting that everyone was kept in the dark about this big step that was taken by the makers. "It was a creative decision made by the channel and the production house, and I must say, it took us all by surprise. At the moment, he's not filming with us, and his absence is truly felt on set. We've not been given any insight into the reasoning behind it. We're honestly not in a position to comment further. The entire cast and crew will undoubtedly miss him dearly," he told Telly Chakkar.

Parth confirms being part of CID

Commenting on replacing Shivaji Satam in CID, Parth Samthaan said, "Yeh ek iconic show hai jo chala aa raha hai (This is an iconic show that has been running) on Sony Entertainment Television. When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was serious, they were very proud. It's actually a huge responsibility to step into the shoes of ACP Pradyuman as I take on the role of ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character and a new story. We'll be taking the narrative forward with fresh thrill and suspense. I never imagined I'd be part of something like this. It's a cross-collaboration for me, and I'm truly glad to be part of such an iconic show."

Parth Samthaan will play ACP Ayushmann in CID | Image: Instagram