CID Scene Killing ACP Pradyuman Leaked, Shivaji Satam Confirmed To Exit The Show After 26 Years?

CID is reportedly undergoing a major cast overhaul after 26 years. According to social media buzz, Shivaji Satam, who plays ACP Pradyuman, is exiting the show and will be replaced by someone younger. Parth Samthaan, popular for his role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, may return to TV with CID. However, this is mere speculation at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

Meanwhile, media reports have also seemingly leaked that plot that is supposed to end Satam's long-standing role in CID. He is said to be dying in a bomb blast, paving the way for a new actor to take up the role. The 72-year-old actor, who has been playing the role of ACP Pradyuman since 1998, confirmed that he is not shooting for the series at the moment, leading to more speculation about his future in CID.

Shivaji Satam is reportedly being replaced in CID | Image: X

A photo has also been circulating online in which Satam is shown to be on his deathbed. Fans think that Satam is certain to exit the show now. The image may be one from the older episodes of the show.

Not aware: Shivaji Satam breaks silence on his rumoured exit from CID

Shivaji Satam confirmed to Mid-Day that he was on a holiday when news reached him that his character ACP Pradyuman would be killed in CID. "I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID," he said.

Shivaji Satam played the role ACP Pradyuman in CID | Image: X

CID went off-air in 2018 and made a return to television in 2024 due to popular demand. The CID reboot brought together the OG cast of Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava (Inspector Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya).