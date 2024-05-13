Advertisement

Comedian Bharti Singh recently experienced a health scare, leading to her hospitalisation at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Initially dismissing severe stomach pain, she later discovered she had gallbladder stones. Following a successful surgery and a brief hospital stay, Bharti Singh shared an emotional video on her YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), where she expressed her relief post-surgery.

Bharti gets discharged from hospitalisation

Reflecting on her experience, Bharti mentioned her initial fear before the surgery but praised the doctors for their care and support during the procedure. Despite her anxiety, she found comfort in the doctors' conversation and their efforts to distract her. Bharti also shared her gratitude for their attentive care and expressed happiness over the removal of her gallbladder stones.

Bharti said, “My operation is done, I am very happy. I am not as scared as I was. I was very scared, cried a lot seeing the operation theatre, but after that, the doctors were so good. I don’t know when my eyes closed and I regained consciousness. The operation was done around 3:30 or 4 in the afternoon, and I came to the room at 9 o’clock, and it’s now 1 o’clock at night. Now I am completely stress free. My stone has come out, my stone is with me.”

Bharti Singh file photo | Image: Bharti Singh/Instagram

She added, “The doctors were good. They were asking everything, how does it feel to work in Dance Deewane? How does shooting happen? They were talking to me. I remember the last thing they asked, ‘Bharti Ji, when is your shooting?’ I don’t know if I answered them or not. Then after that, when I regained consciousness, I was in my room. I don’t know when they brought me here, but I’m feeling very, very, very good right now.”

Bharti recounts her days before surgery

Before the surgery, Bharti recounted her day, which began with injections at 6 am, followed by x-rays and an MRI. She admitted to feeling overwhelmed when she first met the doctors, but their encouragement helped boost her confidence. Bharti, who tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017 and became a mother to their son Golla in April 2022, expressed her gratitude for the support of her family throughout the ordeal.