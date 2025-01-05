Crime Patrol Actor Raghav Tiwari Stabbed With Knife, Accuses Action Director's Son Of Attack

Crime Patrol fame actor Raghav Tiwari has shared a horrifying case of facing an attack in broad daylight. This attack took place in the Versova area of ​​Mumbai when the actor was returning home after shopping. Raghav has suffered severe injuries in the attack and has accused the Mumbai police of not taking sufficient action.

What happened with Raghav Tiwari?

Raghav Tiwari has worked in many Bollywood films, web series and TV shows so far. In a conversation with IANS, the actor has detailed the events of the tragic day. He recalled coming in front of a bike while crossing the road in December. Even though he apologised to the biker immediately, the latter got furious and started hurling abuses. He recalled the accused using a knife to attack him.



Raghav said that looking at his style it seemed that he was a professional knife attacker. He even slapped the actor but he moved away. When his friend tried to stop him, the accused kicked him. Then in self-defence, Raghav brought a stick and the accused also took out a liquor bottle and an iron rod from his bike. The attacker then hit him twice on the head with an iron rod. His head was injured. He was taken to the hospital where he got stitches.

Raghav Tiwari expresses displeasure with the police