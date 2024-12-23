Dance India Dance Fame And Bollywood Choreographer Mudassar Khan, His Wife Blessed With A Baby Girl

Choreographer Mudassar Khan and his wife, Riya Kishanchandani have become parents of a baby girl after a year of marriage. Dance India Dance fame took to his social media handle to announce the arrival of his little bundle of joy. Many celebrities are now sharing their wishes in the comment section.

Mudassar Khan announces the arrival of his baby girl on Instagram

On December 23, 2024, DID fame Mudassar Khan took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Alhumdulillah" and thanked both his and Riya's families and friends for all the duas and blessings. He also thanked Doctor Anjum and the noble team of the doctor at Holy Family Hospital.

"With the blessings of the almighty and prayers of family and friends, we Mr and Mrs Khan are proud to announce that we are blessed with a baby girl. Alhumdullilah. Neef your love and blessings, thank you."

Mudassar Khan's fairy tale wedding with Riya Kishanchandani

On December 3, 2023, Mudassar shared dreamy photos from his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Riya Kishanchandani. The couple looked majestic in matching traditional white attire. Mudassar dazzled in a white sherwani, while Riya wore a white sharara adorned with golden embroidery. She paired it with a white dupatta and made a breathtaking bridal entrance. Riya chose a neutral makeup base, complemented by a pink lip shade, and accessorised her look with a stunning maang teeka, passa, and an oversized choker. Alongside the photos, Mudassar shared an emotional post, saying: