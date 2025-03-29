Dayaben Is Back In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, But There's A Twist

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani from the show for years now. After Disha exited the show temporarily due to maternity leave, many thought that she would come back. Years passed and Disha welcomed another child. But did not return to the show.

As fans demanded that she be brought back, the makers promised that they have been trying to get her back on board. However, it seems like it is time to move on for TMKOC fans and the show makers. Reportedly, a new Dayaben is being cast instead of Disha and Asit Modi is planning to introduce the new face soon.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired in 2008 | Image: SonyLIV

Reportedly, a new actress has managed to impress the makers of the show and producer Asit Modi and the team is currently doing mock shoots with her. The inimitable style of Disha is difficult to match but the makers will certainly look to bring in someone who can not only take on the role but also bring a new edge to the character. Certainly, imitation of Disha's unique style will certainly not work.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SabTV | Image: X

"Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us," a source said.