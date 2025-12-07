Updated 7 December 2025 at 12:20 IST
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria-Vikas Parashar Welcome Baby Girl, Shares First Photos
TV actress Sonarkia Bhadoria embraced motherhood for the first time. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame married businessman Vikas Parashar in 2024 and welcomed a baby girl on December 5.
Popular TV show, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’s Parvati, Sonarika Bhadoria, has stepped into a beautiful new phase of her life, which is motherhood. Sonarika and her husband Vikas Parashar welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on December 5, 2025.
She shared the joyful news on social media with a monochrome photo showing her and her husband holding their newborn’s feet. The caption on their joint post read, “5.12.2025 (Spakles emoji) Our sweetest most greatest blessing...SHE'S here and she's already our whole world (sic).”
Sonarika exchanged vows with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024 in a dreamy wedding, and the couple announced their first pregnancy in September this year.
She took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot with the caption, "Our greatest adventure yet." Dressed in white lace, Sonarika posed with her husband against the scenic backdrop of the vast sea.
She made her television debut in 2011 with the show Tum Dena Saath Mera, but she became a household name with the popular mythological drama Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.
Sonarika has also appeared in Telugu films such as Jadoogadu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. After her wedding, she chose to take a break from work and stepped away from television.
