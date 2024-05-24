Advertisement

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for his stint in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya, issued a clarification about his son Zayn making a screen debut. The actor’s child was recently seen on the sets of his show Rab Se Hai Dua sparking speculations about his cameo in the series. However, Dheeraj put all the rumours to rest by giving a statement to the media.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on his son Zayn making his acting debut

Putting speculation about his son’s acting debut to rest, Dheeraj told IANS, “I have been getting loads of calls and messages about Zayn making his debut in acting with my show ‘Rab Se Hai Dua’. It’s truly overwhelming to experience something like this. But sorry to say that he has not made his debut.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar with his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn

The actor said that his son happened to visit the set to meet him and they were towards the end of the shoot. Dheeraj said, “He wanted to be with me and wanted to stay close. So we decided to let him hold my hand and complete the scene without him being seen in the frame. One of the crew members had taken the video and I decided to share it, which created this whole buzz about his acting debut.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals his Bollywood debut plans

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Dheeraj previously revealed that everyone in Mumbai comes with a dream of becoming an actor and coming on the ‘big screen’. Similarly, even he came to Mumbai with the dream of working in Bollywood and is working towards it. He added that his fans might see him on the silver screen soon.

“Absolutely yeah why not? I think all of us, whoever comes to Mumbai to become an actor have a dream of coming on the big screen. I’m also one of them and touchwood you might see me sooner or later, talks are on. Nothing is concrete as yet but we will announce soon," said Dheeraj Dhoopar.