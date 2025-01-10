Did TMKOC's Sodhi Aka Gurucharan Singh Predict His Death? Friend Shares Worrying Last Conversation With Him

Actor Gurucharan Singh, popular for playing the role of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah, is reportedly ill and in critical condition. Singh was in the news last year after he went missing and was found after nearly three weeks. His declining health has now left fans worried.

In a recent interview, Singh's friend Bhakti Soni shared insights into the actor's health condition and also revealed the last conversation they had.

Gurucharan Singh played Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2020 | Image: Instagram

Did TMKOC's 'Sodhi' predict his death?

Gurucharan Singh’s friend Bharti stressed that he is following the path of spirituality. he has reportedly given up food and water. Soni shared, “Jaha taak meri baat huyi thi last, mujhe bataya gaya tha ki 13th of January or 14th of January, mujhe samajh mein aa jayega ki wo ye dharti pe rahenge ya nahi rahenge. Ye unke words the. (The last time I spoke to him, I was told that by 13th or 14th January, I will understand if he will stay in this world or not).”

File photo of Gurucharan Singh | image: Gurucharan Singh/Instagram

She added, “Kyunki ekdam se banda pani chhod raha hain, khana chhod raha hain, 17 din, 18 din se pani nahi peeya, toh you can imagine. (Because someone giving up food and water, not drinking or eating for 17-18 days, you can imagine).”

Gurucharan Singh opens up about his health

A few days back, the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a video from a hospital on Instagram in which he informed fans about his ill-health. In the clip, Singh was heard saying, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)."