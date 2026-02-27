Dipika Kakar Health Update: Actress Returns Home After Cyst Removal Surgery, Says 'Felt A Lot Of Pain...'

Dipika Kakar faced a health scare last year when a cancerous tumour was discovered in her liver. The actress underwent surgery in June 2025. In a recent Vlog, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that during a recent check-up, doctors had discovered a cyst which needs to be treated soon. Now, sharing the health update, Dipika confirmed that the latest surgery was successful, though she is experiencing significant pain as she continues her recovery.

Dipika Kakar's health update

Dipika shared a vlog on her YouTube channel after returning home three days following her surgery. She spoke openly about the health scare and how she handled it. She said, “The process went well, but last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels, it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time, too. And it was so sudden because we found out, and the doctor said, ‘Let’s get admitted on Monday.’ Plus, in between, it was our anniversary,” she said.

She also shared details about the treatment. In the vlog, she said, “This time, when I was going in for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn’t in the OT; it was in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult.”

Dipika then gave an update on her recovery and thanked her fans for their prayers. “I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It’s a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain. When I came back to my ward, I read comments and found all of you praying for me — that gives a lot of strength. Whenever I read your comments, I am just in tears.”

Advertisement

Dipika has been fighting stage 2 liver cancer for the last few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor had surgery to remove a tumour as part of her treatment.