Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya’s Postcard Worthy Moments From Greece Vacation

New Parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have taken time off from their professional lives to take a trip. The actors are enjoying their time away from the limelight in the capital of Greece - Athens. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her vacation.

Dishul takes time off from parenting duties

On May 20, Disha Parmar took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Athens. The actress posed with her husband Rahul Vaidya in the historic city. She shared photos from the picturesque locations. She shared the location with the location of the place in the caption.

In the photos, Disha Parmar could be seen in a floral print summer dress. She teamed the look with statement earrings and completed it with flat footwear. She looked chic as she left her tresses open for the day. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, donned a white t-shirt along with grey, printed pants. In one of the photos, the actress could be seen posing with a pink rose. She also shared glimpses of the scenic locations.

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya reveals the face of her baby girl the first time since birth

On February 12, the new parents delighted their fans as they introduced their adorable newborn daughter while en route to Doha at the Mumbai airport. Disha could be seen holding her little bundle of joy in her arms, looking adorable in a white and black polka dot print onesie and a pink headband. In the video, Rahul is seen kissing his daughter on the cheeks and saying referring to the paparazzi, “Navya say hello to everybody. Ye sab log mama log hain apke (These are all your uncles)."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar with their daughter | Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their daughter two years after their wedding. Since then, the couple has been keeping their Instagram followers updated by sharing her photos.