Advertisement

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar, who will be tying the knot on February 20, kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with Cocktail Night. It was attended by the who's who of the TV industry including Terence Lewis, Akash Chaudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and others.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva's Cocktail Night OOTN

For the night event, Divya draped herself in a golden-hued saree featuring ruffled palli and sequined detailing. She accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece and sported glamorous makeup with highlighted cheeks and pink-tinted lips. She styled her hair in soft curls. Apurva, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with a black blazer and pants.

Advertisement

The couple made sure to host one of the best and most memorable cocktail parties in town.

Advertisement

The couple will be having a home wedding because Divya's late father always wanted her to keep her wedding private.

Advertisement

Celebs at Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s Cocktail party

It was like the whole TV industry was at the bash, as numerous celebs were seen making their way including Eijaz Khan, Terence Lewis, Nikki Tamboli, Rohit Verma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Akash Choudhary and Nibedita Pal, Mohit Hiranandani with his wife, Shardul Pandit, Sushant Divgikar and Suyyash Rai.

Advertisement

On Valentine's Day, Divya shared some romantic pictures of her with Apurva and announced her wedding date. In the caption she had written, "Every day is Valentine's for us and the month of February will be the most special month for us. ... 20th February 2024, will be husband and wife forever."

In December 2022, Divya and Apurva got engaged to each other.

Advertisement