Popular TV star Divyanka Tripathi, best known for daily soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, said she refrains working on the small screen. She revealed that she does not want to work in TV as the characters are not well-etched out these days. "For me, a character is very important." said Divyanka.

Characters are not well-written today on TV, says Divyanka

Divyanka Tripathi, who started her career as an anchor on All India Radio (AIR), said television has played a huge part in her professional life. "If the character is well-written, then there’s a joy in playing it. The problem is that the TV shows that I’ve been offered have no clarity about the plot of the show for a month. Then it is susceptible to sudden changes, and in that case you can’t chew on the idea," the actor told PTI in an interview.

“However, I’ve worked with some good people like Sandeep Sikand, on ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. My job was easy because they (makers) had clarity, I had a graph about my character. Today, I don’t see this kind of clarity (on TV shows) if I get that and if the character is well-written, I would love to do TV,” she added.

Divyanka Tripathi on exploring new characters

Divyanka Tripathi currently features in the espionage thriller series, Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes. The actor revealed that she was initially in two minds about taking up the offer which came after she underwent a ligament surgery in August last year.

"I’m always seeking an opportunity to explore new characters, do something that I haven’t done before. This role is completely different from what I’ve done. So, I was excited when they offered it," she said. "However, I was in a dilemma whether I’ll be able to do it or not, will I recover post the surgery on time? So, there were certain timelines and they were waiting to begin the project. I had two months’ time to recover, I worked hard a lot to make sure that we commenced shooting on time," she added.

Also starring Eijaz Khan, the SonyLIV show follows the life of two undercover intelligence officers who neutralise terror risks while posing as regular employees of the meteorological department. Tripathi plays the role of Parvati, while Khan stars as Ravi.

(With inputs from PTI)