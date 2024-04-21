Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of the show Adrishyam, recently got into an accident. She was admitted to the hospital for an emergency surgery. However, sharing a health update, the actress revealed that she is recovering well and will be discharged soon.

Divyanka Tripathi shares health update

Following her surgery, Divyanka Tripathi, via her husband Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram account shared a health update with her fans. Much to their relief, the Yeh Hai Mohabattein fame asserted that she was doing better and the doctor was happy with her progress. She also appreciated the scientific developments and her team of doctors.

She shared in a video message, “Hello, meri surgery hogai hai. Mai discharge bhi already ho rahi hu. Hamare science ney kitni pragati kar li hai. (My surgery is done and I've gotten the discharge. Our science has progressed a lot.) My doctor was very happy with the recovery that I'm having now. Honestly, I have already started with my physio as I want to bounce back.”

She also expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers. She added, “I want to thank you all for pouring in so much love and concern. Sab mujhe mila, bas mai sabka jawab nahi de paa rahi. (I received all the messages but couldn't reply to them.) I'm sorry for that but I'm mostly busy and in pain. And also I want to thank you for the privacy that you've been giving me because yeh thoda sa traumatic experience tha meri life ka. (This was a traumatic experience for me) I appreciate all the love. Gratitude, dil se!”

Divyanka Tripathi is on her road to recovery: Vivek Dahiya

On April 20 taking to his Instagram Stories, Vivek Dahiya dropped a statement opening up about Divyanka's health after the surgery. He revealed that the mishap occurred on April 18 evening when the actress fell from a height due to which she broke her forearm bones. She was advised immediate surgery and it all went well.

The statement reads, "Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us. It means a lot. To all our fans and media friends, thank you for the immense love and concern.”

(A statement shared by Vivek's team | Image: Instagram)

"While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD," concluded Vivek.