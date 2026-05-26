Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys, Pen Heartfelt Note: Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have announced the arrival of their twin baby boys, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as parents.

The couple shared the happy news on social media on Tuesday, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and followers across platforms.

Vivek Dahiya revealed the news through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring an image of two baby boys.

The post carried the message, "We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

In the caption, Dahiya expressed his excitement about embracing parenthood. "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined," he wrote.

Adding a playful cinematic reference, the actor quoted the iconic film 'Karan Arjun', writing, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!"

