Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi met with an accident on Thursday, April 18, and her husband Vivek Dahiya confirmed the news on social media. He took to his Instagram to share a photo of Divya's X-ray, showing her broken bones. The actress has fractured her arm and will undergo surgery today, April 19. However, it is unknown how the actress sustained the injury.

Divyanka Tripathi breaks two bones

Taking to his Instagram Stories, his team shared a post cancelling Vivek's live session (scheduled to happen today) to be with Divyanka. The team also shared a photo of the X-ray, revealing that the actress had broken two bones in her arm. However, she is in safe hands now. "Divyanka mam has broken two bones in her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated (sic)," read the caption".

(An x-ray of Divyanka's broken arm | Image: Instagram)

Cancelling the live session, Vivek's team wrote, "We're sorry to announce that Vivek's live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers (sic)." Towards the end, they thanked the fans for understanding and asked them to pray for Divyanka's speedy recovery. "We thank you for your understanding and support, and join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to reconnect with all of you (sic)," the post read.

Advertisement

(A statement shared by Vivek's team | Image: Instagram)

Last year in August, Divyanka underwent surgery for ligament tears. She shared a video offering a peek into her long journey of recovery. She penned a long note opening up about her surgery and how her husband Vivek stood by her side through tough times.

Divyanka Tripathi's recently released web series

The actress is currently being seen in Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, co-starring Eijaz Khan and Swaroopa Ghosh. It is an espionage thriller which follows the life of undercover intelligence officers Ravi and Parvati, who track and neutralize.