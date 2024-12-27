Don't Compare Me With Allu Arjun: Amitabh Bachchan's Bold Statement On Kaun Banega Crorepati Goes Viral

KBC 16 latest update: Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show started in August and became the most loved by the netizen. With every episode, the show is getting an interesting twist and turns. In the latest episode, a contestant named Rajni Barniwal expressed her admiration for Big B and Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. In response, the Goodbye actor made a surprising statement that left everyone stunned and is now going viral.

KBC 16 host Amitabh Bachchan ask his fans to not compare him with Allu Arjun

During the episode, Rajni Barniwal, a homemaker from Kolkata, mentioned her liking for both Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun. When Big B jokingly remarked on her fondness for Arjun, she replied, "Sir, I am a fan of both Allu Arjun and you.” Amitabh playfully responded, “Adding my name is not going to make any difference now.”

The veteran actor shared that he is a fan of Allu Arjun, the star of Pushpa 2, and praised both the actor and his work. However, he requested not to draw comparisons between him and the southern superstar.

Amitabh went on to commend Arjun, saying, “Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artist, and the recognition he has received is well-deserved. I’m also a huge fan of his. Recently, his movie was released (Pushpa 2: The Rule), and if you haven’t seen it yet, you should watch it. But don’t compare me to him.”

The clip of their conversion was also shared on the official Sony TV page, and now going viral.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, but Allu Arjun admires him as well

This is not the first time the Kalki 2898 AD star had praised Arjun on KBC. Speaking about the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, he once remarked, “Isn't it a lovely film? His acting was brilliant. For the first time in my life, I witnessed something such as a slipper coming off, and going viral.

Amitabh Bachchan in KBC16 | Image: X