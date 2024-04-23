Hanuman Jayanti Special: DYK Dara Singh Used To Fast For 8-9 Hours For Portrayal Of Lord Hanuman?

Advertisement

April 23 this year marks the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. As every corner of the country observes the occasion in their own way, one cannot help but remember, arguably the most popular portrayal of Lord Hanuman on screen - Dara Singh. For the unversed, Dara Singh, during his years as an actor, portrayed the role twice. The first time was for 1976 television serial Bajrangbali. This was followed by the evergreen, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in 1987.

Dara Singh used to fast for over 8 hours while essaying Hanuman



In a previous interview, the wrestler turned actor, now no more, has shared how his get up to play Hanuman, involved having mould on his face - the entire process of makeup for the role of Hanuman would commence about three hours prior to filming. The result would be that he would have to go without food for 8 to 9 hours. However, Dara Singh had no complaints.

This however, was not Dara Singh's only sacrifice. In a previous interview with Lehren, Prem Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son, recalled how owing to the tail involved in the getup, Dara Singh used to have difficulty even sitting down. However, a special stool was soon arranged for him, carrying a cut for the tail.

Dara Singh had been hesitant about playing Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan



Dara Singh first portrayed the role of Hanuman in 1976's Bajrangbali. He was offered the role once again, more than a decade later, by Ramanand Sagar, for his retelling of Ramayan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu Dara Singh, son to Dara Singh, revealed how his father did not want to take up a role the second time. Dara Singh was hesitant about being made fun of for taking up the role at an older age.

Vindu shared, "Ramanand Sagar had made up his mind about casting my father in the show. At the time my father had told me that he would not do the role. If I do this role at this age, people will laugh at me." However, Dara Singh's portrayal of Hanuman, became evergreen with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.