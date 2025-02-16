Ekta Kapoor Plans To Sue Hindustani Bhau For ₹100 Crore For Defamation, Files Lawsuit - Here's What Happened

Ektaa Kapoor's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee has issued a statement on Hindustani Bhau accusing the producer in the 2020 case. Hindustani Bhau had filed a misleading complaint against Ektaa Kapoor, accusing her of disrespecting our jawans.

Now, Ektaa Kapoor's lawyer has raised the issue of filing a civil defamation suit, seeking 100 crores against damages.

Talking about the same, Ektaa R Kapoor's lawyer has issued a statement on the case, saying, "Under instructions and on behalf of my client Ms. Ektaa R. Kapoor, her family members and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., I would like to place on record as under:

1) That some persons and entities with personal vested interests coupled with hidden agendas and criminal motives are posting false and misleading information, concerning my said clients and an old 2020 police complaint, which was already closed by the said Police Department.

2) That when the said matter was again taken up before the Learned 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bandra Court, he did NOT take any cognizance of the said complaint and has instead asked for a police investigation report 'to first ascertain the veracity and genuineness of the complaint brought before him. This is called 'postponement of issuance of process under law. That under such given situation, no one should have recklessly issued any public statement or article, therein directly or indirectly insinuating or suggesting that my client has committed any wrong, as alleged.

That regardless of this fact and the legal position, some people are still criminally trying to defame my clients and garner publicity, at the cost of their name and reputation. Accordingly, I have been instructed to initiate strict legal proceedings both under the civil as well as criminal laws, against such wrong-doers.

Accordingly, do note that my clients are interalia contemplating to sue such wrong-doers by filing a 100 Crores civil defamation suit against them, besides criminal proceedings."