Ektaa Kapoor Breaks Silence On 'Ozempic' Dig At Ram Kapoor, Says 'Taken In Completely Different...'

Amidst speculations that Ektaa Kapoor had earlier this year taken an indirect dig at actor Ram Kapoor's drastic weight loss, the producer has clarified that her remarks were not aimed at anybody particular but on "self doubt and body shaming."

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, Ektaa referred to a video she posted on her Instagram account, where the producer subtly spoke about losing weight through an anti-inflammatory diet and using drugs like Ozempic and others

Ektaa said, “It was just a week before I launched the 'Bade Ache Lagte Hai' promo, which featured a girl struggling with smaller clothes, thus again dealing with self-doubt, body shaming, and self-assurances. This was taken completely in a different direction. I want to talk about weight issues on television and more. But I had no idea how Ram Kapoor or a woman came along. Nor is he on TV, and neither is he battling weight issues. I had no idea how it went till that.”

In her Instagram video, the producer had said, “What do I do? I've gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!”

Her remarks had stirred a controversy then with Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, who also posted a video in which she uses quirky humour to target Ektaa.

Gautami was seen talking about her workout as she added, “Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet, should I do Mounjaro, should I do Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs) or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth? But mere liye gym hi kaafi hai kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi ache lagte hain.”