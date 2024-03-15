Advertisement

Erica Fernandes, last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, has now come out with a new web show Love Adhura, co-starring Karan Kundrra. While the actress has been busy with work, she has maintained distance from television roles since 2021. When asked about her potential comeback on TV, Erica didn’t seem too excited about working in television industry anytime soon.

Erica Fernandes shares struggles of working in TV industry

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Erica was asked about whether she is ready to make her television comeback anytime soon. The actress replied in negative. She said, “No, right now I don't think a lot of people are moving towards watching TV per se because everyone is into these shorter formats and wants content where they can binge-watch rather than watching something for those few minutes and then waiting for next day."

Revealing her apprehensions about working in television, Erica added, “Once we move into the TV zone our lives are kind of put to a standstill because you have to only give them there. You cannot have a personal life. You don't have anything you can do other than just being on set. It's always in a repeat mode there for countless number of days.”

Erica Fernandes' life in Dubai

For the unversed, Erica Fernandes moved to Dubai in 2022. She shared her experience of staying in Dubai and missing the life of her own country. However, she asserted that she is enjoying meeting new people and exploring more opportunities.

She talked about the difference of work outside India and shared, "Working outside India has its own set of ups and downs. Every coin has two sides and so does this. I love meeting new people and getting fresher opportunities for work all the while missing India and home.”