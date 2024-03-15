×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Erica Fernandes Not Keen On Making Television Comeback, Says It Jeopardises Personal Life

When asked about her potential television comeback, Erica Fernandes didn’t seem too excited about working in the industry anytime soon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes file photo | Image:Erica Fernandes/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Erica Fernandes, last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, has now come out with a new web show Love Adhura, co-starring Karan Kundrra. While the actress has been busy with work, she has maintained distance from television roles since 2021. When asked about her potential comeback on TV, Erica didn’t seem too excited about working in television industry anytime soon. 

Erica Fernandes shares struggles of working in TV industry

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Erica was asked about whether she is ready to make her television comeback anytime soon. The actress replied in negative. She said, “No, right now I don't think a lot of people are moving towards watching TV per se because everyone is into these shorter formats and wants content where they can binge-watch rather than watching something for those few minutes and then waiting for next day."

 

Revealing her apprehensions about working in television, Erica added, “Once we move into the TV zone our lives are kind of put to a standstill because you have to only give them there. You cannot have a personal life. You don't have anything you can do other than just being on set. It's always in a repeat mode there for countless number of days.” 

Erica Fernandes' life in Dubai

For the unversed, Erica Fernandes moved to Dubai in 2022. She shared her experience of staying in Dubai and missing the life of her own country. However, she asserted that she is enjoying meeting new people and exploring more opportunities.

 

She talked about the difference of work outside India and shared, "Working outside India has its own set of ups and downs. Every coin has two sides and so does this. I love meeting new people and getting fresher opportunities for work all the while missing India and home.”

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

a minute ago
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is back

3 minutes ago
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Google

Naukri, 99acres Google

4 minutes ago
K. T. Rama Rao

Video Shows KTR Questioni

8 minutes ago
arrested

Paper leak in UP

9 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

11 minutes ago
Indian Army Apache

Apache Squadron Raised

15 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

16 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Dhoni is best ODI batter

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

19 minutes ago
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Nitish Kumar Cabinet

20 minutes ago
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap

Slashes EV Import Taxes

25 minutes ago
Mamata Injury

Mamata Banerjee Injured

26 minutes ago

Hamas-Israel war

28 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Steyn warns Hardik Pandya

38 minutes ago
UBS Credit Suisse branch closures

Credit Suisse carcass

42 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

43 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Is A Karen

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News12 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education13 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo