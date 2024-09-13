sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |

Published 11:39 IST, September 13th 2024

Eva Grover Recalls Her 'Abusive Marriage' With Aamir Khan's Stepbrother Hyder: He Wasn’t Mature...

Eva Grover also opened up about how she was not allowed to meet her daughter for 10 years after her divorce from Aamir Khan's stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of Eva Grover.
A file photo of Eva Grover. | Image: Eva Grover/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:39 IST, September 13th 2024