sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Row Over 'Emergency' | J&K Assembly Polls | PM Modi-Trump Meet | Lebanon Pager Explosions | Kolkata Horror |

Published 23:27 IST, September 17th 2024

Fahmaan Khan To Tie The Knot With Dharampatni Co-star Aditi Shetty By Year End: Reports

Fahmaan Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with his costar Aditi Shetty. The actors featured together in the popular television serial Dharampatni.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty featured together in Dharampatni
Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty featured together in Dharampatni | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:27 IST, September 17th 2024