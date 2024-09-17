Published 23:27 IST, September 17th 2024
Fahmaan Khan To Tie The Knot With Dharampatni Co-star Aditi Shetty By Year End: Reports
Fahmaan Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with his costar Aditi Shetty. The actors featured together in the popular television serial Dharampatni.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty featured together in Dharampatni | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:27 IST, September 17th 2024