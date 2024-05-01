Fashion Actress Maninee De Reveals She Was Sexually Abused As A Kid, Recalls Traumatic Experience

Advertisement

Maninee De is a popular name in the television and film industry. The actress appeared in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, and Kya Mast Hai Life and films such as Fashion, Krrish, and Student Of The Year among others. In a new interview, the actress has opened up on a tragic incident from her past when she experienced sexual abuse at the young age of 7 and how her parents reacted when they came to know about the same.

Maninee De on facing sexual abuse as a child

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Maninee recalled the distressing incident and how she fought with her inner demons. She also shared that the incident pushed her to become a therapist. The actress also revealed that the perpetrator was someone close to her and apologised for the incident a few years back.

A file photo of Maninee De | Image: Instagram

Talking to the YouTuber, the Fashion fame said, “I went through abuse as a kid. So wo thoda sa ek dark phase tha meri life ka. Mai apne hi demons ke saath fight kar rahi thi. (That was a dark phase in my life. I was fighting my own demons.” She recalled telling about it to her parents much later. The actress shared that the healing process from the incident has been very tough. She recalled, “Bahut mushkil tha, (It was really tough) I am not going to deny. And I am not going to make it lighter by saying nahi, nahi. It is like a wound. Of course, I have done a lot of shadow work. Bahut healing process se guzri hu mai. Lekin kahi na kahi wo ek jo wound hota hai na usko bada waqt lagta hai bharne mein (I have gone through a lot of healing and yet somewhere there is a wound that takes time to heal.)” She asserted that this is the reason she became a therapist so that she can prevent any other child going through such an experience and if they do then she can guide them through it.

How did Maninee De deal with the situation?

In the same conversation, Maninee explained how she coped and came out of the situation. The actress shared, “I think I kind of transmuted, angrezi mein agar bola jaaye. Maine kitaabe padh kar likhna shuru kar diya. (I think I kind of transmuted, if I may say so in English. I started writing by reading books.) I used to write poems. I used to go play.” She recalls having conversations with herself and added, “I think wo mera evolve hone ka process tha. Mushkil tha lekin mai apne waqt se pehle badi ho gayi. (I think that was my process of evolving. It was difficult, but I grew up before time.)”

A file photo of Maninee De | Image: Instagram

Maninee De is currently seen in the television soap Dalchini. The 51-year-old was married to actor Mihir Mishra.