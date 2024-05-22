Advertisement

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar has been facing a heavy backlash after he posted a photo posing beside a homeless sleeping on a footpath in Mumbai. On receiving negative comments, the choreographer immediately deleted the post and issued a clarification.

What did Zaid Darbar post?

On Tuesday, Zaid took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "No AC, no fan, no darkness, but still sleeping so peacefully because no wife?" Tagging his wife Gauahar, he added, "But I am the most peaceful with you jaanu (darling) I love you jaanu…” Soon after he dropped the post, it left netizens disappointed.

A screenshot of it was shared on Reddit with users bashing music composer Ismail Darbar’s son. A user wrote, "Is he really that stupid to put up a story like this?” Another called him “disgusting and insensitive”. Another lashed out and Gauahar and wrote, "Gauahar is always busy in gyaan peloying (schooling) others and her husband is like this. Even yesterday (May 20), madam had a problem at the polling booth. Also, what gave him (Zaid) the right to click a random man’s picture, let alone while he is sleeping?? Imagine if someone had clicked him or Gauahar like that without consent?”

Sometimes humour can go wrong: Zaid Darbar

On receiving heavy backlash, Zaid immediately took down the post and issued a clarification. He penned a long note stating he didn't mean to invade anyone's privacy. "A story that I had posted is gathering some negativity. Sometimes humour can go wrong. And there is no harm in accepting flaws. After all, to err is human. Didn't mean to invade anyone's privacy," he wrote.

He concluded his note by writing, "I have utmost respect for all human kind and I act upon that in my life. The story was deleted immediately upon realisation. God bless all."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married in December 2020. They welcomed their first child, a son in May 2023.