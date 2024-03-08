×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Gauahar Khan Refuses To Put Up With Unruly Behaviour Of Paparazzi At Shaitaan Premiere: Watch

Gauahar Khan recently attended Shaitaan premiere in Mumbai While the actress walked the red carpet, she seemed to be teaching a lesson or two to the paps.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan’s premiere took place on Thursday, March 7 in Mumbai. The event was attended by several celebrities including Gauahar Khan. While the actress walked the red carpet, she seemed to be teaching a lesson or two to the paps, who were clicking her pictures. 

Gauahar Khan loses her cool at paps 

Gauahar attended the Shaitaan premiere dressed in a flowy red-tiered dress. In order to accessorise her ensemble, the actress wore a sleek neckpiece and left her hair loose. She chose to wear bright red lips to match with her outfit. 

The manner Gauahar threw shade upon the photographers positioned outside the event was what drew netizens attention. The actress was asked to turn to face the paparazzi while she posed for pictures. Later, as Gauahar became irate, she was observed telling a cameraperson to learn how to talk. She said, “You should learn how to talk.”

Advertisement

What do we know about Shaitaan? 

Talking about Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller is headlined by Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika and is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers into a “sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic.

 

Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios. The movie marks the first collaboration between the 54-year-old star and director Vikas Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India-UK FTA possible before Indian elections

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  2. Wall Street soars, S&P 500 achieves record closing high

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Terrifying Video Of A Deadly King Cobra Hiding Inside A Shoe Goes Viral

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. US FDA grants expanded approval for BeiGene's blood cancer drug

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo