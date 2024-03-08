Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan’s premiere took place on Thursday, March 7 in Mumbai. The event was attended by several celebrities including Gauahar Khan. While the actress walked the red carpet, she seemed to be teaching a lesson or two to the paps, who were clicking her pictures.

Gauahar Khan loses her cool at paps

Gauahar attended the Shaitaan premiere dressed in a flowy red-tiered dress. In order to accessorise her ensemble, the actress wore a sleek neckpiece and left her hair loose. She chose to wear bright red lips to match with her outfit.

The manner Gauahar threw shade upon the photographers positioned outside the event was what drew netizens attention. The actress was asked to turn to face the paparazzi while she posed for pictures. Later, as Gauahar became irate, she was observed telling a cameraperson to learn how to talk. She said, “You should learn how to talk.”

What do we know about Shaitaan?

Talking about Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller is headlined by Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika and is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers into a “sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic.

Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios. The movie marks the first collaboration between the 54-year-old star and director Vikas Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye.

(with inputs from PTI)