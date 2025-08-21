'Gopi Bahu' Gia Manek Finds Her 'Ahem' In Actor Varunn Jain, Shares First Wedding Photos From Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha

TV actress Gia Manek, fondly known to fans as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has married fellow star Varunn Jain. The couple made the wedding announcement official through an Instagram post by sharing their first photos together.

On August 21, actors Gia Manek and Varunn Jain shared a joint social media post, featuring their first pictures as a married couple. The post surprised many of her fans as the couple kept their relationship under the table.

In the viral pics, Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress looked radiant as a bride, dressed in a golden saree paired with elaborate gold jewellery. A sleek bun, flawless makeup, and intricate mehendi enhanced her bridal look. Varunn complemented her in a golden sherwani, posing with his arms wrapped around Gia in their wedding portraits.

Alongside the photos, the 39-year-old actress and her husband wrote: "With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn."