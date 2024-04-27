Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh of TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has reportedly gone missing, sources in the Delhi Police said. The 50-year-old actor's father has filed a missing complaint with the police. With a lot of speculation surrounding Singh's whereabouts, here's looking back at the events that have come to fore around him "missing" since five days.

File photo of Gurucharan Singh | Image: Gurucharan Singh/Instagram

Gurucharan Singh goes missing, phone untraceable

According to the police, Gurucharan Singh had left his New Delhi home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable and untraceable. He was in New Delhi to meet his parents.

CCTV footage of Gurucharan Singh's last spotting surfaces

Gurucharan's family swiftly registered a missing person complaint. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. According to the police, CCTV footage has come to light where Singh was seen walking by himself, carrying a backpack. "We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source in the Delhi Police said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh ‘Sodhi,’ was seen crossing a road in CCTV footage from the Palam area on Monday night. His flight was scheduled for 8:30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam around 9:14 pm in Delhi. Police stated… pic.twitter.com/RnsV8jQ3QI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344)

Gurucharan Singh's parents rule out possibility of mental distress

According to the family, his phone is unreachable, leaving them in a state of worry. Singh's father said he couldn't explain his disappearance. He ruled out the possibility of his son facing mental distress.

Nothing out of the ordinary, says Gurucharan Singh's parents' landlord

Speaking to ANI, Vansh Dhariwal, the landlord of Gurucharan's parents, expressed his worry. He stated that Singh used to come often to meet his parents and this time was nothing extraordinary.

Gurucharan Singh's friend expresses worry over his health

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Singh's friend Ms Soni shared details of his health before he left for New Delhi on April 22. "His blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine, and returns back safe and sound,” she shared.

AICWA appeals to Delhi Police and Chief Minister

In the meantime, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) appealed to the Honorable Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Honorable Shri Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi to expedite the resolution of the missing case of Gurucharan Singh.

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular Bollywood serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," has been Missing since April 22, 2024, from Delhi Airport | His father has filed a Missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi |



The entire… pic.twitter.com/YdC81RrCKR — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial)

Singh, who became a household name with his comic turns in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid adieu to the show a few years ago.