Has Shivangi Joshi Been Replaced By Pranali Rathod In Yet-to-be-titled Show Starring Harshad Chopda? Here’s What We Know

Shivangi Joshi has gained significant recognition for her dual role as Naira Singhania Goenka and Sirat Shekahwar Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, earning immense love and praise for her performance. There are reports that the actress has been replaced in Ekta Kapoor’s yet-to-be titled show.

Shivangi Joshi replaced in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show?

According to reports, Shivangi Joshi who was supposed to star opposite in Harshad Chopra in an upcoming show will no longer be part of it. It is also assumed that Pranali Rathod is being considered for the show. Reportedly, the main reason was Shivangi had not received any reply from the production house for quite some time. Before this, there were also reports that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel were also offered, but they backed out due to some unknown reasons.

File photo of Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra | Source: Instagram

However, there is an interesting connection between Harshad Chopra, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod as these trio have been part of the iconic serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi Joshi was part of the second generation, while Harshad and Pranali are part of third generation.

Shivangi Joshi’s recent collaboration with Ekta Kapoor

Shivangi Joshi’s last show was Barsatein, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. It premiered on July 2023 and went off air February 2024. Barsatein was loved by many for its storyline and the performance by the cast. The show starred Kushal Tandon, Sima Nagpal, Nausheen Ali, Arardhana Sharma and Pankit Thakker among others.

File photo of Shivangi Joshi | Source: IMDb