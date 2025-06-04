Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Get Married After 13 Years Of Relationship As Actress Battles Breast Cancer, Couple Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Updated 4 June 2025 at 18:39 IST
Hina Khan married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate ceremony. The couple announced their nuptials on June 4 with romantic photos on Instagram. They could be seen registering their marriage in one of the snaps. Other images saw them lost in each other's eyes, as they twinned in light hues in their dreamy wedding photos. Hina turned into a Manish Malhotra bride for her big day. She looked stunning in a handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy.
The fabric had subtle pleated gota detailing, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem lent a dreamlike finish. In Hina's saree, the couple's name was delicately embroidered alongside an infinity sign, symbolising their forever after. Hina also wore Manish Malhotra jewellery that complemented her bridal look. Rocky wore the designer's signature kurta in ecru.
Alongside her wedding snaps, Hina wrote a special message for her partner Rocky. “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband (sic).”
Hina and Rocky married at a time when the actress is battling breast cancer. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. Hina has also found strong support in Rocky during her cancer battle.
Published 4 June 2025 at 18:20 IST