Published 09:47 IST, November 11th 2024
How I Met Your Mother Actor Kal Penn Visits TMKOC Set, Meets Dilip Joshi, Asit Modi And Team | PHOTO
Kal Penn, the Hollywood actor is looking for an apartment in the Gokuldham Society of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with his new friends.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kal Penn with Dilip Joshi. | Image: Instagram
