Published 09:47 IST, November 11th 2024

How I Met Your Mother Actor Kal Penn Visits TMKOC Set, Meets Dilip Joshi, Asit Modi And Team | PHOTO

Kal Penn, the Hollywood actor is looking for an apartment in the Gokuldham Society of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with his new friends.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kal Penn with Dilip Joshi.
Kal Penn with Dilip Joshi. | Image: Instagram
09:47 IST, November 11th 2024