How Ram Kapoor's Daughter Sia Helped Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Actor To Quit Smoking?

Renowned TV actor Ram Kapoor has been grabbing attention with his recent body transformation. The actor who has served fitness goals has revealed in a recent interaction about his daughter’s heartfelt concer for him to quit smoking after seeing an anti-tobacco ad.

Ram Kapoor on his struggle with his heath

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor recalled the time spoke about the time when he use to smoke 40 cigarettes a day. But, one incident with daughter Sia, who was seven years old, changed his perception about his health.

Ram Kapoor said, his daughter Sia saw an anti-tobacco ad and was deeply concerned. He said, “Dada I want.to talk to you and I said, yes darling?. She didn’t say, please quit smoking, please understand. She said, “I saw an ad which said smoking kills. Are you going to die? She only wanted me to assure her that I was going to die”. “All she wanted to know is if I’ll die because, if yes then stop, if not then please continue. So I realised that I have to, so I stopped”, Ram Kapoor further said.

Ram Kapoor also shared that, “After that I have smoked twice with Saif Ali Khan. When he is drinking he likes to smoke. He has given up smoking. But when he is drinking he like to smoke. Twice, at his villa in Mauritius and once I don’t remember where we smoke and the next day nothing. And I smoke in films of course. Smoked nonstop for work but I am not a smoker for ten years now”.

Drastic transformation of Ram Kapoor shocked netizens

Ram Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share pictures and has shocked fans with his physical transformation. Fans flooded the comment section to express One user wrote, “What a transformation”. Another user wrote, “how in the world did you lose so much weight??? Well done!!”. “Afterrrr agessss…”, wrote the third user.

