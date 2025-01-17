Published 21:17 IST, January 17th 2025
Huge Tragedy! 23-Year-Old TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies In Road Accident As Truck Hits His Bike
Aman Jaiswal was riding his bike when a truck hit him. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, he could not survive.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
TV actor Aman Jaiswal was known for his role in Dhartiputra Nandini | Image: Aman Jaiswal/Instagram
TV actor Aman Jaiswal, known for his role in Dhartiputra Nandini, died in a road accident on January 17. He was in his early 20s. The show's producer Dipika Chikhlia said that she will be hosting a prayer meet remembering Jaiswal. Reportedly, he was riding a bike on Western Express Highway, and a truck hit him. After the accident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Jogeshwari, where the doctors declared him dead.
