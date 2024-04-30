Advertisement

Imlie, starring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, has enthralled viewers with its captivating plot and outstanding performances. But now, seems like the curtains are about to close as the television show is preparing to bid goodbye in May this year. The confirmation of the news came from producer Gul Khan, who claimed that they wanted to end the show on a good note. Fans are getting ready to say goodbye to their favourite characters as the final episodes are being developed.

Channel decides to axe Imlie

The show, which was initially reported to be making a generational leap, will now end its run in May to make room for a new series. Confirming the news to TellyChakkar, producer Gul Khan said, “It's been a long run, before it dips further we wanted to end it now so the brand still had a value.”

More about Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer portrayed the main characters in the first season of Imlie. The addition of Fahmaan Khan to the cast following Gashmeer's exit greatly increased the TRPs. Last year, the show took another generational leap and bid farewell to its star cast. It introduced new leads and a fresh storyline based on Imlie and Aryan’s daughters Imlie and Cheeni played by Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor respectively. While the new storyline initially garnered decent buzz and did well on the TRP charts, the ratings continued to decline.

Advertisement

Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao are the stars of the current iteration. Historically, whenever Imlie's TRPs started to drop, the show's creators decided to take a generational jump but the tactic didn’t seem to work this time and the channel decided to officially end the show.