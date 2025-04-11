India's 1st Celebrity Masterchef Is...: Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli Declared Runner-Ups As This Celeb Earns Chef's Coat

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:52 IST
Celebrity Masterchef Winner: The cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef started with 12 contestants and after initial eliminations, it reached its finale on April 11. The top 5 finalists were Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna.
The finale was held on April 11 and the chefs prepared many tempting dishes to impress the judging panel, which included special guest Sanjeev Kapoor, and the season's mains Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan. The anticipation was running high as the D-Day arrived. The celebrity chefs were expected to bring their best to the cooking station and one emerged as the winner.
Also read: Celebrity MasterChef: Know Top 5 Contestants, Tejasswi Prakash To Gaurav Khanna And Faisu
The list of contestants included Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Tejasswi Prakash. Celebrity Masterchef began airing in January this year.
The show received good TRPs and viewers loved to see their favourite contestants in the kitchen.
In a hard-fought battle, Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa fame emerged as the winner of the maiden season of Celebrity MasterChef. The TV actor was awarded a ₹20 lakh cash prize and several kitchen appliances. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli was declared the first runner-up whereas Tejasswi Prakash was the second runner-up.
Each of them received prizes from the Celebrity MasterChef team. Rajiv Adatia and Faisu failed to make it to the top 3 of the cooking competition but earned fans for bringing entertainment quotient to the show.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 11th 2025, 21:56 IST