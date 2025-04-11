India's 1st Celebrity Masterchef Is...: Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli Declared Runner-Ups As This Celeb Earns Chef's Coat

Celebrity Masterchef Winner: The cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef started with 12 contestants and after initial eliminations, it reached its finale on April 11. The top 5 finalists were Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna.

The finale was held on April 11 and the chefs prepared many tempting dishes to impress the judging panel, which included special guest Sanjeev Kapoor, and the season's mains Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan. The anticipation was running high as the D-Day arrived. The celebrity chefs were expected to bring their best to the cooking station and one emerged as the winner.

Who participated in the first season of Celebrity Masterchef?

The list of contestants included Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Tejasswi Prakash. Celebrity Masterchef began airing in January this year.

Five celebs entered the finale week of Celebrity Masterchef | Image: Instagram

The show received good TRPs and viewers loved to see their favourite contestants in the kitchen.

Who won the first season of Celebrity Masterchef?

In a hard-fought battle, Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa fame emerged as the winner of the maiden season of Celebrity MasterChef. The TV actor was awarded a ₹20 lakh cash prize and several kitchen appliances. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli was declared the first runner-up whereas Tejasswi Prakash was the second runner-up.

Gaurav Khanna has won the 1st season of Celebrity Masterchef | Image: Instagram