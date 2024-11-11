sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:17 IST, November 11th 2024

India's Best Dancer Season 4: Steve Jyrwa From Meghalaya Declared Winner, Takes Home ₹15 lakh & Car

Steve Jyrwa from Shillong has been declared the winner of the fourth season of India's Best Dancer season 4. He also runs a dance institute in his hometown.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Steve Jyrwa with his choreographer Raktim Thakuria
Steve Jyrwa with his choreographer Raktim Thakuria | Image: Steve Jyrwa/Instagram
00:17 IST, November 11th 2024