Published 20:42 IST, September 1st 2024
Inside Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami's Baby Shower With Nakuul Mehta, Sunayana Fozdar | PHOTOS
Drashti Dhami Baby Shower: The actress is expecting her first child with husband Neeraj Khemka in October this year. Her baby shower was held today.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Drashti Dhami is due to deliver in October | Image: Drashti Dhami/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:42 IST, September 1st 2024