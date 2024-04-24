Inside Video: Arti Singh Puts On Her Dancing Shoes, Cuts Multi-Tiered Cake At Sangeet Ceremony

Advertisement

Arti Singh, younger sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Ahead of the big day, the pre-wedding festivities of the couple began in full frenzy. Following a lively haldi ceremony, they hosted a sangeet ceremony with family and friends of both the bride and groom in attendance. Inside photos and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media.

Arti Singh gives an emotional performance on Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara

On April 23, Arti Singh commenced her pre-wedding festivities. After kicking off the haldi ceremony, the actress hosted a sangeet ceremony. The sangeet night was attended by Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shehzada Dhami, Karan Singh Grover, and others. A video shared by Karan Singh Grover, who considers Arti to be his sister, shows the bride-to-be grooving to popular Bollywood wedding songs.

In the video, Arti could be seen giving a solo performance on a medley of Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara and Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai. Sharing the video, the Fighter actor wrote in the caption, “Congratulations for finding true love! @artisingh5 and @dipakchauhan09”. Another video from inside the ceremony shows the couple cutting two multi-tiered cakes.

Arti Singh shares a glimpse of her colourful haldi ceremony

Arti Singh, who will soon be getting married to her fiance Dipak Chauhan, expressed her belief that “dreams” do indeed “turn into reality” as her wedding date approaches. The actress, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, shared two pictures from her Haldi ceremony on Tuesday, donning a vibrant lehenga designed by Apurva Motwaanii. She shared the photos with the caption, "Sabse khoobsurat rang, haldi ka rang, mere pyar ka rang, couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

Following the lively Haldi ceremony, Arti, who is the sister of comedian Krushna on Tuesday morning pushed herself to the gym to burn calories. The actress posted a video of herself on the treadmill, captioning it: "Himmat juta ke kar hi liya." Arti made her acting debut in 2007 with Maayka and has since appeared in popular TV shows such as Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. Arti is currently seen in the show Shravani.

(With inputs from IANS)