Ankit Gupta rose to fame with his role as Parth Kashyap in Sadda Haq and then went on to star in Udaariyaan. Now, as the actor is set to feature in a new show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, he got candid about his personal life and asked if he is dating anyone. The actor is rumoured to be dating his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. However, they have remained tight-lipped.

Is Ankita Gupta in any sort of a situation currently?

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ankit replied that everybody is in a "situationship". Everybody has their own situation, own processes, and their own share of difficulties and hardships. "I'm also one of them," he added. For the unversed, the duo met on the sets of Udaariyaan and during the shoot, they fell in love. They also featured in a reality-based show together where their crackling chemistry was praised by the audience.

(A file photo of Priyanka and Ankit | Image: Instagram)

The duo has denied the relationship rumours and said that they are very good friends.

What are the four things Ankit Gupta is looking for in a partner?

When asked the actor about the three things he is looking for in a partner, to this, he replied that there are four things. He believes a relationship has four pillars - trust, love, understanding and compatibility. "It has to be a balance of these four. The relationship will suffer if one of this is little more or little less," he concluded.

(A file photo of Ankit | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Ankit Gupta's new show Maati Se Bandhi Dor?

Apart from Ankit, the movie also stars Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe and Gauravv Mukesh in the lead roles. The shooting for the show is currently in full swing. The show might replace Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao's Imlie at the 8:30 pm time slot in May end or the beginning of June.