Is Rupali Ganguly Quitting Anupamaa Amid All The Controversies? Here's What We Know So Far

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television. However, the series has recently attracted a lot of controversy. On 3 January 2024, rumours circulated online suggesting that Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress, would leave Rajan Shahi's production. Now, a contradictory report suggests that these claims are baseless.

Is Rupali Ganguly quitting Anupamaa?

According to Latestly, the reports about Rupali Ganguly exiting Anupamaa are not true. The portal suggests speaking with the publicist of Rajan Shahi's production house, Directors Kut Production, who stated that Rupali is not exiting the show. The publicist described these rumours as "false and baseless."

Rupali Ganguly | Image: X

All this started when rumours surfaced suggesting Rupali Ganguly would leave Anupamaa. She has played the lead role since the show began in 2020. Recently, the storyline took a 15-year leap, shifting focus to Anupama's daughter, Rahi. Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy now play key roles in the series.

Is Rupali Ganguly responsible for Anupamaa falling apart?

In recent times, Anupamaa faced multiple controversies, mainly due to actors leaving the show midway and indirectly blaming Rupali Ganguly for their exit. Some actors admitted to conflicts with the lead actress during filming.

In an interview with ABP News, Rupali firmly denied these accusations. She clarified that she has no influence over producer Rajan Shahi or the channel’s decisions regarding the show.

Last week, the show made headlines when Alisha Parveen was abruptly removed without prior notice, and Adrija Roy was brought in to play the lead role. Currently, Adrija stars opposite Shivam Khajuria, who portrays Prem. Their characters, Rahi and Prem, have just begun their love story, and audiences can expect to see their romance unfold soon.