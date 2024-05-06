Advertisement

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya recently parted ways after dating each other for a while. The former couple, who met on the sets of Udaariyaan, went public with their romance on the sets of a reality show. After the breakup, Samarth took a dig at Isha and called her an ‘opportunist’. He even accused her of still being attached to her ex Abhishek Kumar.

Isha Malviya hits back at Samarth Jurel

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Isha was questioned about Samarth's comments about her. The actress initially declined to comment, saying that she did not want to consider the past because she was experiencing greater things in her life. She said, “I think I would not like to talk about it because mere life mein kaafi achi cheezein aarahi hai, so I am focusing on it, not my life backwards.''

On probing further, she replied that everyone has a unique personality and nature and that she would prefer not to speak on the subject at hand. “It's okay, sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai, so I do not think I would like to comment on this topic,” added Isha.

Samarth Jurel slams Isha Malviya

Samarth recently called Isha an ‘opportunist’ and also accused her of being attached to her ex Abhishek. He said, “Voh actually bohot badi opportunist hai. Uska aisa tha ki, koi bhi event ho raha hai ya koi bhi function ho raha hai toh mujhse baat karne lag jayegi. For example, Holi event tha, humari baat cheet ekdum band thi. Lekin ek din pehle se mujhse baat karne lag gayi ki tu aa raha hai na? Mereko bahaar tak iss liye le gayi kyuki paps khade the, taaki humari spotting ho jaaye. Pata chal jayega logo ko ki hum saath main hai.”

Talking about her dynamics with Abhishek, Samarth added, “Bolte hai na ki pehla pyaar jo hota hai, jo uska pehla boyfriend tha, usse attachment tha. I think ki abhi bhi hai, dikhti hai mujhe bhi. I think main apne aap ko attraction mein count karunga, she saw me just as an attraction.”

Samarth and Isha first crossed paths on the sets of Udaariyaa. Her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar played the lead role in the show as well. When Isha and Abhishek joined the Bigg Boss 17 house together they disclosed that their breakup had ended badly. Later, they were joined by Samarth inside the house, where he revealed he was Isha’s current boyfriend. The trio’s stay at the house resulted in several clashes among them.